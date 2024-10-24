Watch Now
Milwaukee shooting near 50th & Clarke; Teen injured, a second teen in custody

A 16-year-old was taken into custody, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, near 50th and Clark Street.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and charges are pending review by the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center.

