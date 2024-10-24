Milwaukee shooting near 50th & Clarke; Teen injured, a second teen in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, near 50th and Clark Street.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and charges are pending review by the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center.

