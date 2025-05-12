Milwaukee shooting: 3-year-old shot near 34th and Auer on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital on Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, near 34th and Auer, according to Milwaukee police.
Watch: Milwaukee shooting: 3-year-old shot near 34th and Auer
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
