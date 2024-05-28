Watch Now
Milwaukee shooting: 21-year-old killed near Humboldt & Center, person in custody

TMJ4 News
Posted at 11:34 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 00:34:20-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 21-year-old dead on Monday evening.

The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m., near Humboldt & Center, on Monday, May 27.

A 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures performed.

Police took a 21-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. This investigation is ongoing.

