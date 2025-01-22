Watch Now
Milwaukee shooting: 15-year-old killed near 28th and Congress

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or who is responsible.
TMJ4 News
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near 28th and Congress. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

