Milwaukee shooting: 15-year-old killed near 28th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near 28th and Congress. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or who is responsible.

TMJ4 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

