Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, another injured near 49th and Fairmount

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, near 49th and Fairmount.
According to police, the shooting occurred during an argument.
A 31-year-old was killed, and a 32-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
