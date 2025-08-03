Milwaukee set to host 2027 Young Republicans National Convention

The Young Republican National Federation has announced its pick for what city will host the 2027 Young Republicans National Convention (YRNC).

The announcement, made Saturday following a bidding process, confirmed Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the host city for the 2027 YRNC.

According to a release, the event is expected to draw more than 1,200 young republicans to Milwaukee and is expected to generate about one million in economic activity for the City.

This announcement comes a little over a year after Milwaukee hosted the 2024 Republican National Convention.

