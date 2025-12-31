Milwaukee service industry workers offer advice for better New Year's Eve experiences

Service industry workers are gearing up for one of their busiest nights of the year as New Year's Eve approaches, with veteran bartenders sharing advice for making the celebration more enjoyable for everyone.

"I've been a bartender for about 17 years," Liz Hagedorn said.

Kidd O'Shea

Peter, a longtime bartender, brings decades of experience to the holiday rush. "Well, I've been a bartender all my life, and if you look at your screen, you can see that I'm not exactly a spring chicken," Peter Hibscher said.

Kidd O'Shea

Ryan, who grew up in the family business and has been working since he was a busboy at 8 years old, has observed how people often set unrealistic expectations for the special night. At Charlie's in the 3rd Ward, Ryan offers simple advice for a better experience.

"I would say to lower the expectations a little," Ryan Pandl said.

Watch: What it's like to work New Year's Eve:

What it's like to work the New Year's Eve holiday

The key to enjoying New Year's Eve, according to these industry veterans, comes down to preparation and consideration. "Eat. Make sure you eat, be prepared, be out with people you love and care about, and treat those around you and staff please with respect," Hagedorn said.

Peter offers one final piece of wisdom for revelers: "Just be careful. Make sure you have a sober driver. If you're not driving, great, have fun and be safe and welcome in January 1st with a big bag of ice on your head."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip