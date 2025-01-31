MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is expected to release its finalists in the search for a new superintendent on Friday.

A special board meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the auditorium of the MPS Central Office, located at 5225 W. Vliet St. The board will meet in closed session for deliberations, then return to open session to take action on naming the finalists, according to a release.

The selected finalists will be invited to spend Feb. 6-7 in the district, participating in interviews, visiting schools, and meeting with stakeholders.

Watch: Milwaukee School Board to announce superintendent finalists on Friday

Milwaukee School Board to announce superintendent finalists on Friday

Community members will have two opportunities on Feb. 6 to hear from and provide feedback on the superintendent finalists.

Stakeholder meetings with the finalists will be held in the auditorium at the MPS Central Office. The first session will run from 1 to 3:45 p.m., and the second will run from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m.

The board aims to announce Milwaukee’s next superintendent in late February or early March.

For more information, contact the MPS Office of Board Governance at (414) 475-8284 or governance@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip