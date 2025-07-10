Milwaukee residents share feedback on planned Walnut - Lisbon protected bike lane project

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee are sharing feedback on a federally funded project that aims to add protected bike lanes along Walnut/Lisbon streets between 20th and 40th streets.

It's called the Walnut - Lisbon Protected Bike Lane project. The city aims to "create a safer street environment that is more comfortable for people walking, biking, driving and taking transit."

"It's much safer to have a separated bike lane for both pedestrians, bicyclists, and automobile drivers," Kevin Driscoll said.

Driscoll, who lives in the Washington Heights neighborhood, bikes this roadway frequently and is enthusiastic about the proposed improvements.

"It will be nice to get it connected and have an easier route to downtown and to Riverwest," he said.

The city is collecting public input through interactive maps and open houses to help shape the final design of the project.

"Having that connectivity of protected bike lanes is why I'm really interested in it," Driscoll said.

Not all residents share the same enthusiasm. Dorothy Listenbee attended an open house at Rooted and Rising to voice her concerns about the project.

"Once they have the bump out curbs, then it eliminates the parking spaces for cars," Listenbee said.

She's also worried about the impact of narrowing streets on traffic flow.

"It makes it very difficult when the street narrows down for cars to execute the turn," she said.

City officials say this feedback will help shape the final plan for the project, which is expected to break ground in late 2026.

