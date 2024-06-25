Watch Now
Milwaukee residents excited for new apartment building and community resource center to open

A new community center and resource hub on Milwaukee's near west side will open Tuesday. Concordia 27, or C27, is also part apartment building.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 25, 2024

A new community center and resource hub on Milwaukee's near west side will open Tuesday.

Concordia 27, or C27, is also part apartment building.

People who live and work in the area told TMJ4's Tom Durian that the 27th Street Corridor is prime for investment.

"I take 27th street pretty much everyday," says Tiffany Miller, who cofounded Fruition MKE with partner Rachaad. "To see this type of development happen, we need it. We are technically in a food desert so we'll be able to provide healthy options for residents and hopefully folks from all over the city will be able to come."

Fruition MKE will be one of the first tenants in the new space — they hope people in the community can take projects they're working on out of their homes and into Fruition.

"Before they did some re-habbing to this building, it wasn't the best," adds Mark Mitchell, who lives nearby. "No no it wasn't — the whole neighborhood practically. It's been rough, it's been really rough."

Above the small business space are apartments that are currently being made ready for move in.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

