Milwaukee residents evacuated as crews battle vacant building fire near 17th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire at a vacant building early Friday morning, which led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department’s deputy chief, crews received a call about a structure fire at a building near 17th and Atkinson around 2:30 a.m.

Watch: Residents evacuated as crews battle vacant building fire in Milwaukee

Residents evacuated as crews battle vacant building fire in Milwaukee

The fire chief said the building, which was vacant at the time, had apartment buildings on the upper floor and a storefront on the ground level.

Crews cleared the building upon their arrival and evacuated residents from a nearby building due to smoke. They were then placed in Milwaukee County Transit Service buses to stay warm as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it is unclear if any injuries were reported or the extent of the damage.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip