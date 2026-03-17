MILWAUKEE — After a weekend that brought heavy snow, strong winds and icy conditions, Milwaukee residents spent Monday clearing roads, sidewalks and cars in the wake of a powerful late-season winter storm.

On the city’s East Side, Tucker Stone used his lunch break to free his car from layers of ice and snow that had piled up since Sunday.

Watch: Milwaukee residents, crews tackle cleanup after heavy snow, ice, winds:

Milwaukee residents, crews tackle cleanup after heavy snow, ice and strong winds

“It was still raining when I parked, so there’s a lot of ice here along with the heavy snow,” Stone said. “With the sunshine, it melted off a bit, so it didn’t stick as much.”

Mike Beiermeister Tucker Stone had his handy scrapper to help get all of the snow and ice off of his car.

Stone, who has lived in the neighborhood for six years, said digging out vehicles and clearing street parking is part of life in the area — especially when plows leave berms blocking spaces. He also noted the importance of cleaning sidewalks for neighbors, including those who may have difficulty navigating snow and ice.

“Not every building has parking, so people park on the street,” Stone said. “We’ve got a retirement apartment building across from us—it’s not great for them to be walking on ice or slush.”

While for some the cleanup meant shoveling and scraping, others were tackling more dangerous storm damage.

Mike Beiermeister Grapplesaw for Hire was out near 107th and Mill, removing a tree that fell on a home.

On Milwaukee’s far west side, crews with Grapplesaw for Hire removed a large tree that had fallen onto a home near 107th Street and Mill Road. The heavy winds Friday knocked it down, and the snow over the weekend made the situation worse.

Arborist Ray Galinsky said his crew anticipated an uptick in calls once the storm hit, but conditions on Sunday kept them off the roads.

“The winds and cold were so bad yesterday that we just looked at jobs and planned,” Galinsky said. “We’ve had at least five to ten emergency calls like this.”

Mike Beiermeister Ray Galinsky is an arborist for Grapplesaw for Hire.

Galinsky used a grapple saw to remove the tree in sections. The homeowners, whose property was struck by a tree from a neighbor’s yard, were spared major interior damage but would likely need roof repairs.

“It’s unfortunate for people, but somebody’s got to do the work,” Galinsky said. “I think it’ll be a busy next couple weeks for us.”

Resources: For up-to-date information on Milwaukee snow operations, parking rules, and removal contacts, visit the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Snow Operations Status page.

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