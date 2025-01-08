Milwaukee residents could see snowplow fee refunds after December snowfall issues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee aldermen are exploring refunds for residents whose neighborhoods weren’t properly plowed after last month’s snowfall.

The matter will be discussed today at 9 a.m. during a Public Works Committee meeting at City Hall.

The initiative follows complaints about unsafe road conditions after the city failed to clear four inches of snow on December 20, 2024.

WTMJ DPW preparing for Friday's major snowstorm

In some areas, lingering snow and uncollected autumn leaves hindered daily activities and were scattered back onto lawns during snowplowing, according to a release sent Dec. 23.

The release stated that Aldermen Peter Burgelis, Sharlen Moore, Robert J. Bauman, and Andrea M. Pratt introduced a communication file with the Budget and Management Division to "explore the feasibility of refunding snowplow fees for residents who experienced poor or inadequate snow removal services."

TMJ4 News Milwaukee DPW Crews started at 9:00 p.m. Monday. They will run 12-hour rotating shifts until the storm is over.

Burgelis emphasized the need for better public services, questioning the city's ability to handle future snow events.

“Milwaukee residents deserve reliable public services, especially during critical winter months,” Burgelis said. “We have to be able to provide better services to our residents. If we can’t handle 4 inches of snow now, what’s going to happen later this winter?”

Alderwoman Moore noted that many neighborhood streets were not salted or plowed, leading to dangerous conditions after cold weather.

“Major roads were great, but many neighborhood streets weren’t salted or plowed, and cold weather over the weekend made these neighborhoods slick and dangerous,” Moore said.

TMJ4 News This is Sharlin Moore, newly elected 10th district Alderwoman. Sharlin’s one of the eight African Americans and six women to sit on Milwaukee’s Common Council, the most diverse group of elected officials in the city’s history.





The hearing will evaluate refund mechanisms and discuss improvements to snow and leaf removal services.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip