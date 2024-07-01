Milwaukee residents applaud new traffic calming projects in high injury areas

The city of Milwaukee says speeding and reckless driving have hit a 'crisis' level in recent years, as deaths caused by car crashes have skyrocketed, from a low of 32 in 2013 to 80 in 2023.

58% of the crashes that kill or seriously injure people in Milwaukee happen on just 10% of the city's streets. The city has labeled this the High Injury Network.

27th Street and Capitol Drive are both listed on the city's High Injury Network.

Standing near the intersection where they meet, it took TMJ4's Lighthouse team less than 15 minutes to spot drivers breaking the 30mph speed limit, using a speed gun.

On 27th between Highland and Wisconsin, most drivers were moving slower. Here, plastic posts and concrete planters dot the street corners — installed by the city of Milwaukee and Near West Side Partners.

"It's a beautification as well as a deterrent towards speeding," remarked Anna Lampkins, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years and is tired of dangerous drivers. "People are taking too many risks that could change people's lives, whether it's through injuries or death, it's just very traumatic," she said.

Anna invited us to walk with her up the street where she'd spotted something that gives her hope, a brand new traffic-calming project. "This is what they worked on Saturday and Sunday," she said pointing at the freshly painted pavement.

A right-hand turn lane at the intersection of 27th and Highland is now blocked off and a street mural fills the space. "Anything that's going to make my community safer, I'm invested in," Anna said approvingly.

Tyrone Clay also lives near the intersection, "I see a lot of dangerous driving in this neighborhood." He wanted to know who is behind the street mural project because he hopes to see it replicated.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works says the mural is part of another collaboration with Near West Side Partners. It comes alongside 45 traffic calming projectsplanned for this year.

In 2023, DPW says it completed 50. New data shows the infrastructure changes are working. DPW provided TMJ4 with three examples where 4-lane roadways were narrowed and median speeds dropped.

Down 9% on West North Avenue

Down 12% on East Oklahoma Avenue

Down 17% along Lapham Boulevard

DPW plans to release more data on the effect of traffic calming projects later this summer. Already, people like Anna are taking notice. Andrea Albers asked Anna why she went out of her way to tell TMJ4 about the new street mural on 27th and then walked with Andrea to show her. "Because it's a part of what's positive," responded Anna. "And I think that at times there's so much emphasis on what's negative that we also need to promote where the community is taking care of itself."

