Milwaukee resident grateful We Energies trimmed down tree ahead of more storms

We Energies actively trims trees to prevent issues. One crew was out in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood on Monday.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jun 24, 2024

MILWAUKEE — We Energies actively trims trees to prevent issues.

One crew was out in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood on Monday.

“It is a mess up there now,” Milwaukee homeowner, Jonathan Tate said.

Jonathan Tate had a tree removed today that fell towards is house during a storm last week. He’s grateful that We Energies cut down the tree today ahead of potential high winds over night.

A mess that Tate said is getting cleaned up by we energies.

"This whole backyard was full of tree.” Tate said.

A massive tree fell onto power lines and into his backyard during a storm last week.

“I'd say it's about thirty feet over there. I never would have thought that tree would have fallen,” Tate explained.

Tate said that when the massive tree came down towards his house, the only damage it caused was a bent gutter. Something he's extremely grateful for

"We are fortunate, we are fortunate, we are very fortunate,” Tate repeated.

We Energies cleaned up much of the mess on Monday. However, there is still a tree tangled up in the lines.

Tate is grateful the majority of the tree was cleaned up. He is glad it got taken care of before another storm system rolled through.

“The way the weather is now you have to be real careful,” Tate said.

