Milwaukee has lost a man who played a pivotal role in changing the course of the city’s history, particularly in the areas of fair housing, justice, and equality.

Fred Reed passed away last week at the age of 88.

Andrea Reed

Born in Kinloch, Missouri, in 1937, Reed moved with his family to Milwaukee as a young boy and spent years fighting against injustice.

In 1966, he served as the command sergeant major with the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council Commandos. The group protected Vel Phillips, Father Groppi, and the Youth Council as they marched across the 16th Street Bridge for more than 200 consecutive nights to end housing discrimination.

Rhonda Stovall Fred Reed is pictured with Vel Phillips

“Some of the kids got roughed up—got hurt—and at that point, there was really no official protection for them,” Reed told TMJ4’s Andrea Williams during a previous interview. “After that—shortly after that—the Commandos were formed to protect the kids—the marches.”

Peggy Groppi

The fair housing marches were something Reed never forgot. Their efforts led to the passage of the Fair Housing Law in April 1968.

Reed went on to hold key positions in the private sector, criminal justice, and the State of Wisconsin. He helped launch the first Black voter registration campaign with Vel Phillips in Milwaukee and served as vice president of the Madison NAACP branch.

Watch: Milwaukee remembers civil rights leader

Fred Reed leaves a legacy in Milwaukee

In every role, he worked tirelessly to elevate African Americans and challenge the status quo. Fred Reed spent his entire life fighting for civil rights, job creation and development, and handicap accessibility.

His unwavering commitment has given many a voice and a place at the table.

