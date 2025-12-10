Milwaukee Rec hosts winter hike at Hawthorn Glen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation will host the seventh annual Winter Wonder Woods at Hawthorn Glen from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13.

Participants will explore the winter beauty of Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center with an evening walk through the woods, featuring nature-inspired displays that gently illuminate the path and your understanding of the natural world.

The trail will also include a selfie station, hiking Santa, educational facts and more. Following the hike, participants are welcome to sit by the fire and enjoy complimentary warm drinks and cookies.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members no longer have to register for a time slot and attend during a specific window of time. Participants may enjoy the experience and enter and exit Hawthorn Glen as they please.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Rec website.

