Milwaukee rallies for historic voter turnout: community groups unite for civic engagement push

MILWAUKEE — With just a day until the 2024 presidential election, Milwaukee’s communities are rallying to make their voices heard.

Early voting efforts have surged, with residents casting their ballots within the first few days, marking a record turnout and a surge of civic engagement.

Local leaders and organizations are working tirelessly to keep the momentum going, encouraging residents to take a stand in what many are calling a historic election.

On the city’s north side, the Hmong American Women’s Association (HAWA) is in full gear, hosting an event at The Hmong Town Market.

“We’re really just getting folks ready to go out and vote tomorrow,” said Vina Xiong from HAWA.

The organization is collaborating with other local groups to offer resources, candidate guides, and answer questions to help Hmong, Black, and Hispanic voters make informed choices.

“This is not just about the Hmong community—it’s for Black and Hispanic communities,” Xiong said, underscoring the unity within Milwaukee’s diverse neighborhoods.

HAWA has helped organize three “Get Out the Vote” events across the city, promoting civic engagement with an inclusive spirit.

Through HAWA’s grassroots efforts, residents find a support system that not only provides essentials like voter information but also addresses broader community needs through initiatives like their support for survivors of domestic violence survivors.

Supporters like Joshua Falls, a resident and active member of the African American Roundtable, joined the efforts, saying, “It’s important because there are so many things in our community that could be taken away.”

The African American Roundtable (AART), led by Markasa Tucker-Harris, focuses on building partnerships and amplifying the voices of Milwaukee’s Black community. The AART advocates for equitable access to resources and encourages active participation in shaping their neighborhoods and future through the power of the vote.

“When we bring our collective voice together, that’s when we’re able to build real power,” Tucker-Harris said. AART has been instrumental in working alongside other organizations to empower voters, create awareness, and address the challenges that their communities face in times of social and political tension.

As volunteers and community leaders spread out across Milwaukee, the sense of urgency is palpable. With less than 24 hours until the polls open, every moment is being seized to ensure no voice goes unheard.

Through efforts to foster political engagement, community solidarity, and mutual support, Milwaukee’s residents are coming together to shape the future of their city, one vote at a time.

The ARRT has a fundraiser on Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help continue their community work. to register for the event click this link: https://secure.everyaction.com/70qWgGAxwEKBUHv8oGn5dg2

