Milwaukee Rabbi, Iranian-American discuss rising Israel-Iran conflict

MILWAUKEE — The impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran is being felt thousands of miles away in Milwaukee, where local residents are closely monitoring developments.

Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin, CEO of Lubavitch of Wisconsin, stands with Israel's strike against Iran and plans to build spiritual connections through prayer.

He sat down with TMJ4 at Chabad of Glendale & River Hills.

"The way we express that solidarity is by strengthening that spiritual bond that we have," Shmotkin said.

He and others will build that connection through prayer, inspired by a specific verse in the Torah that gave Israel's latest mission its name: Operation Rising Lion.

"How do we rise up as the mighty lion? We do so by waking up early in the morning reciting the prayers placing a prayer shall, the Tallit and the Tefillin," Shmotkin said.

The community plans to gather Sunday to show solidarity with family and friends in Israel.

"Our prayers are that this operation should continue to be successful and as miraculous as it's been and more so and ultimately for the peace and security of the people in Israel and a lasting peace for all of the people in the Middle East," Shmotkin said.

Mohi Amini, who moved from Iran nearly 50 years ago and has lived in Milwaukee ever since, maintains contact with his family in Iran.

"This is not too much of a tragedy for Iranians. We're worried about our families, but at the end of the day, we're also optimistic," Amini said.

That optimism stems from the possibility of regime change in Iran, according to Amini.

"If you talk to most Iranian who know about this, quietly, they're happy about it," Amini said.

Amini hopes for change that would end the fear of nuclear attacks and oppression facing many Iranians, especially women. He said the current actions by the regime of working to build a nuclear arsenal only puts the people in Iran like his family in danger.

"Most Iranians here they're living in this country, and they see what their life should be like, and they just want that for their families back there," Amini said.

Both Shmotkin and Amini remain hopeful that peace will come soon, bringing a new chapter for the Middle East.

