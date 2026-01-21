Milwaukee Public Schools yet to decide on Friday closure amid expected extreme cold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the largest school district in the state, has yet to announce its decision on whether classes will be canceled Friday as dangerously cold temperatures are expected across southeast Wisconsin.

A spokesperson confirmed to TMJ4 on Wednesday that a decision had not yet been made, saying in part that there was “more to come” and “no decisions yet.”

TMJ4

The district spokesperson also shared information regarding MPS’ policy on weather closures, which states that a decision for a full closure due to weather is made after the district monitors conditions and consults with local government agencies, the National Weather Service and bus companies.



According to the district, the decision is to be made no later than 6 a.m. on the day of the closure. However, according to MPS policy, a decision to announce a closure may be made the night before if severe weather is already underway or if the certainty of severe weather is extremely high.

Meanwhile, temperatures are projected to dip as low as minus 15 Friday morning, with a wind chill near minus 40 as the polar vortex dips as far south as the southern end of Hudson Bay.

The district said it will notify families and staff in several ways, including by sending a message via phone, posting a notice on the district’s website, sending notices to local news and radio stations, and posting on social media.

MPS said that in some cases, some school or district staff may be asked to report to work.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip