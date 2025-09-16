Milwaukee Public Schools to host lead-screening clinics for students and community members

MILWAUKEE — Starting Tuesday, Milwaukee Public Schools will host lead-screening clinics for students and community members.
The clinics will be held throughout the week at three locations, which were selected to provide the best access to families across the city and “not due to any lead concerns in the schools,” according to MPS.
How it’s done
Lead screening is done through a finger prick. A health care provider collects a few drops of blood for the test. Test results will be shared with families when completed.
Who should be tested for lead?
Lead can cause significant health and developmental problems for children. MPS says a simple test can reveal whether children are within acceptable limits for lead in their bloodstream or whether treatment or follow-up is needed.
The Milwaukee Health Department recommends that all elementary-age children be tested for lead, according to MPS.
Watch: MPS to host lead-screening clinics for students and community members
Clinic schedule:
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 – 53rd Street School
- In-school testing: 12–2 p.m.
- Community testing: 2–7 p.m.
- Location: 3618 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee 53216
Wednesday, Sept. 17 – Morgandale School
- In-school testing: 2–4 p.m.
- Community testing: 4–7 p.m.
- Location: 3635 S. 17th St., Milwaukee 53221
Thursday, Sept. 18 – Elm Creative Arts School
- In-school testing: 2–4 p.m.
- Community testing: 4–7 p.m.
- Location: 900 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee 53205
Families with students who attend these schools can request a consent form so their children can be tested during normal school hours.
For more details, click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.