Milwaukee Public Schools to host lead-screening clinics for students and community members

MILWAUKEE — Starting Tuesday, Milwaukee Public Schools will host lead-screening clinics for students and community members.

The clinics will be held throughout the week at three locations, which were selected to provide the best access to families across the city and “not due to any lead concerns in the schools,” according to MPS.

How it’s done

Lead screening is done through a finger prick. A health care provider collects a few drops of blood for the test. Test results will be shared with families when completed.



Who should be tested for lead?

Lead can cause significant health and developmental problems for children. MPS says a simple test can reveal whether children are within acceptable limits for lead in their bloodstream or whether treatment or follow-up is needed.

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends that all elementary-age children be tested for lead, according to MPS.

Watch: MPS to host lead-screening clinics for students and community members

Milwaukee Public Schools to host first of three lead-screening clinics for students, community

Clinic schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 – 53rd Street School



In-school testing: 12–2 p.m.

Community testing: 2–7 p.m.

Location: 3618 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee 53216

Wednesday, Sept. 17 – Morgandale School

In-school testing: 2–4 p.m.

Community testing: 4–7 p.m.

Location: 3635 S. 17th St., Milwaukee 53221



Thursday, Sept. 18 – Elm Creative Arts School



In-school testing: 2–4 p.m.

Community testing: 4–7 p.m.

Location: 900 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee 53205



Families with students who attend these schools can request a consent form so their children can be tested during normal school hours.

For more details, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip