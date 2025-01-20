Milwaukee Public Schools to close Tuesday due to extreme cold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools, the largest school district in Wisconsin, will be closed Tuesday due to extremely cold temperatures.

The closure includes all schools and Central Services. All after-school activities on Tuesday are canceled.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin until noon Tuesday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will barely climb above zero.

RELATED:

-For a full list of school closures, click here.

-Keep up to date with the latest forecast

Due to the extreme weather, the Department of Health and Human Services will reopen the Marcia P. Coggs building as an emergency warming shelter on Tuesday.

TMJ4 News

The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visitors should enter through the 13th Street entrance. The shelter is located at 1220 W. Vliet St.

Other warming shelters in Milwaukee: For more information, call or text 211 and provide your ZIP code for a list of warming shelters. Clickhere for more information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip