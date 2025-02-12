Milwaukee Public Schools to close Wednesday due to Winter Storm Warning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools, the largest school district in Wisconsin, will be closed Wednesday ahead of the Winter Storm Warning.

The district made the announcement Wednesday evening.

In a release, the district said all Milwaukee Recreation and extracurricular school activities are canceled; however, central services will remain open.

What you need to know:

MPS 12-month employees are required to work, but due to weather conditions, they may work remotely on Wednesday and should check in with their supervisors regarding their work duties.

Assistant principals, special education supervisors, and deans of students will attend the AP institute virtually, according to the release.

RELATED:

-For a full list of school closures, click here.

-Keep up to date with the latest forecast



Storm warning

Several other districts announced their schools will be closed as well, and other area cities have declared a snow emergency, including Racine, Pleasant Prairie, and Kenosha.

The storm warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Waukesha Counties from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson Counties from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip