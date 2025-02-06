Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent finalists to speak at community forums today

MILWAUKEE — Today is the first opportunity for community members to hear from the three finalists for superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

The candidates are listed below:

-Brenda Cassellius is the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

-Andraé Townsel is the current superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland.

-Joshua Starr is the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

Cassellius is the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools. According to her bio, she has spent three decades as an educator. Some achievements include securing millions of dollars of annual funding and passing new high school graduation standards.

Townsel is the current superintendent for Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland. He also led a district in Michigan out of a decades-long financial deficit.

Starr is the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. He is also a graduate of UW-Madison.

All three will present their vision for MPS and answer questions during community forums.

When are the community forums?

The first session runs from 1 to 3:45 p.m., and the second runs from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the MPS Central Office auditorium, located at 53rd and Vliet.

Over 50 applications for the role were received, and 48 candidates were considered. The board "narrowed the candidate pool to the three finalists it believes are well-positioned to serve the Milwaukee community," according to a release.

The board aims to announce Milwaukee’s next superintendent in late February or early March.

