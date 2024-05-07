Milwaukee Public Schools seeking public input on possible right-sizing strategies

Milwaukee Public Schools are looking for input from students, their families and staff on the district's Strategic Plan.

Community members can make their voices heard through a survey, which is available through May 27th. District leaders say it covers a wide range of topics and everyone is encouraged to fill it out, even non-MPS families. You can find that survey here.

Community members are also invited to attend several Long-Range Facilities Master Plan Meetings. A press release from the district says "Right sizing the district is a component of the Strategic Plan, and the public is invited to attend a community meeting to share ideas about building use."

Those meetings will be scheduled as follows:



Monday, May 13: 12:00–1:00 p.m. AND 5:30–6:30 p.m.

A virtual meeting can be found here.

Wednesday, May 15: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Ave.

Monday, May 20: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Tuesday, May 21: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Bay View High School, 2751 S. Lenox St.

Wednesday, May 22: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Rufus King High School, 1801 W. Olive St.

District leaders say information gathered through the survey and the public meetings will help guide planning and decision making for "the next several years."



