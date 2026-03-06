Milwaukee Public Schools plans to cut 263 jobs to address $46 million budget shortfall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is planning to cut 263 jobs as part of a plan to address a $46 million budget shortfall.

According to a statement released Friday, all of the positions are non-classroom roles, including jobs in central services and other non-classroom positions.

About 40 of the targeted positions are already vacant. The cuts would save the district about $30 million a year.

