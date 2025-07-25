Milwaukee Public Schools partners with Evolve Church for community enrollment fair

Milwaukee Public Schools and Evolve Church joined forces to make school enrollment easier and more enjoyable for families across the city. The Community Resource and Enrollment Fair combined music, food, and family activities while connecting parents with educational opportunities for their children.

Dozens of Milwaukee families gathered at Evolve Church Thursday not for church services, but for community resources, school registration information, and plenty of fun.

"The vibe has been very good. The kids coming by are actually very excited!" said Paula Jackson, Principal of Thoreau School.

Jackson, who grew up on the northside, knows how events like this can help families.

"We talk about our programs and any extra curricular activities we provide and give them any other resources," Jackson said.

More than 20 MPS schools participated in the event, each ready to help parents enroll their children. From bilingual programs to college prep, the message was clear: there's a place for every child in MPS.

"Assisting with enrollment, loving on the youth, getting the community out, partnering with food trucks and organizations really to get the people out," said Charmon Pittman, Pastor of Evolve Church.

The fair also offered job opportunities with on-site applications for adults.

"Just our way of bridging the gap between community and resources, because Pastor Ken's heart has always been to do ministry beyond the four walls of the church," Pittman said.

Families like Kaniquka Jackson-Torgrud's left with more than just paperwork. They received free books, activity packs, and information about community programs.

"I'm happy to be here today. I'm glad I had the opportunity to bring my daughter out," said Jackson-Torgrud.

Parents appreciated the chance to meet school staff in person.

"You can actually come out and see these people first hand that will be dealing with your children, you see them eye to eye instead of talking on the phone," Jackson-Torgrud said.

The event highlighted that MPS is more than just a school system—it's a support system for the entire community.

"MPS is fabulous! Come and hear our story," Jackson said.

If you missed today's resource fair, you can log on to the MPS website and enroll your kids in school today.

