Milwaukee Public Schools offers to cover part of SROs' training costs ahead of Feb. 17 deadline

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors held a special board meeting Tuesday to announce its new superintendent and discuss the implementation of school resource officers (SROs) in Milwaukee Public Schools.

At the meeting, it was announced that Brenda Cassellius will fill the role vacated by former Superintendent Keith Posley, who resigned in June 2024.

Additionally, Milwaukee Public Schools said it has offered to cover 33% of the SROs' salaries, as well as the cost of training.

The district is also offering to go to mediation with the city.

Last month, a Milwaukee County judge ordered Milwaukee Public Schools to implement SROs in school buildings by Feb. 17.

The ruling, issued Thursday, Jan. 23, requires 25 SROs to be in place, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL). It follows a lawsuit filed last year by the mother of an MPS student, who claimed the district violated a state law requiring SROs in Milwaukee schools starting Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release, if MPS fails to comply by the morning of Feb. 17, the district must appear in court that afternoon at 3 p.m. to explain its noncompliance.

