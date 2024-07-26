Milwaukee Public Schools name a an interim superintendent

Milwaukee Public Schools have named a an interim superintendent.

The School Board approved Eduardo Galvan for the role Thursday evening.

Galvan has been overseeing the district's day to day operations since Superintendent Keith Posley announced his resignation last month.

The school board plans to launch a national search for permanent replacement.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip