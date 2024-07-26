Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Public Schools name a an interim superintendent

The School Board approved Eduardo Galvan for the role Thursday evening.
The Milwaukee Public School district has named a an interim superintendent. The School Board approved Eduardo Galvan for the role Thursday evening.
Eduardo Galvan
Posted at
and last updated

Milwaukee Public Schools have named a an interim superintendent.

The School Board approved Eduardo Galvan for the role Thursday evening.

Galvan has been overseeing the district's day to day operations since Superintendent Keith Posley announced his resignation last month.

The school board plans to launch a national search for permanent replacement.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo