Milwaukee Public Schools celebrate a star-studded return with a red carpet welcome at Grantosa Drive School

Milwaukee Public Schools are back in session, and the excitement was palpable at Grantosa Drive School, where students were greeted with a special "Red Carpet Welcome."

TMJ4 News Mr. Ky is a teacher Assistant who went to the school and says it's a family environment and the goal is to get to know each student personally.

"I had the privilege of attending this event, where students were treated like stars," says Mr. Ky, a dedicated teacher assistant. "We're treating you like a star, so you’re going to be a star—that’s the goal."

Young scholars, from kindergarten through 8th grade, marched back to school, met by cheers and the rhythmic beats of drums from proud staff and supportive family members. The atmosphere was electric, filled with optimism for the year ahead.

TMJ4 News Principal of Grandtosa Drive School Thadeus Hillard says his main goal is making sure the teachers are well and happy because "when the teachers can teach the students learn."

“Because we’re epic, as you can see right here, right now,” said Principal Thadeus Hillard, radiating pride for his school.

It was an Oscar-worthy welcome, and 7th grader Jazaiya Simon already has a clear plan for the year. “Good positivity and no mess,” she said with determination.

TMJ4 News Jazayiah Simon is a 7th-grade Student and says her favorite subject is reading.

Grantosa Drive School is home to 600 students, making it one of the largest schools in the district. Despite its size, parents like Mark Mills feel a strong sense of community.

TMJ4 News Mark Mills is a proud parent.

"Everyone's involved here with the education of our kids, from the littlest ones all the way up to the middle schoolers," Mills shared.

As students stepped off the bus, they walked down the "walk of fame" and into their classrooms, where the star treatment continued.

“All kids are superstars, so when they come here, we want them to know that we expect the best from them,” Mr. Ky emphasized.

Watch: Students return to school for first day with red carpet celebration.

Students walk the red carpet at Grantosa Drive School

Principal Hillard echoed this sentiment: “The kids deserve it. If we don’t go all out for them, who else is going to? We are changing the narrative of our city; we’re changing the narrative of Milwaukee Public Schools.”

As the day began, Mr. Ky offered some final advice: "Don't be afraid of change. What you did last year might not be the same this year."

Principal Hillard concluded, “We are on time, on task, and on a mission.”

