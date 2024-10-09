Milwaukee Public Museum to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day kicks off with live performances and expert-guided exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum.
The event is October 14, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Ho-Chunk drum group Little Priest will perform at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and dance group México Indígena will be performing at noon and 2:00 p.m.
A question and answer session with the drum keeper from Little Priest will be open to visitors before the performance at 10:45.
MPM curators will also be available to discuss the Native American exhibits and allow hands-on learning opportunities with some of MPM's artifacts and specimens.
For tickets to attend the celebration, click here.
