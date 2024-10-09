Watch Now
Milwaukee Public Museum to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Milwaukee Public Museum
A powwow dancer poses in traditional attire.
Indigenous Peoples' Day kicks off with live performances and expert-guided exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The event is October 14, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Ho-Chunk drum group Little Priest will perform at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and dance group México Indígena will be performing at noon and 2:00 p.m.

A powwow dancer poses in traditional attire.

A question and answer session with the drum keeper from Little Priest will be open to visitors before the performance at 10:45.

Milwaukee-based dance group Mexico Indigena posed in traditional clothing.

MPM curators will also be available to discuss the Native American exhibits and allow hands-on learning opportunities with some of MPM's artifacts and specimens.

For tickets to attend the celebration, click here.

