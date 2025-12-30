Milwaukee Public Museum offers hands-on learning during winter break

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is welcoming visitors with special educational programming throughout winter break, offering families a unique learning experience during one of the busiest times of the year.

Museum educators are stationed throughout the exhibit floors, providing hands-on demonstrations and answering questions for guests of all ages. Visitors have the rare opportunity not only to learn about prehistoric and modern cold-weather animals, but also to touch reproductions of mammoth and mastodon teeth.

"There's a bunch of cool stuff," said Lenox, a young visitor, when asked what they love about the museum.

While traditional school field trips aren’t scheduled during the holiday break, museum educators are creating informal learning opportunities by sharing demonstrations and helping children and adults explore science, history and culture in a more relaxed setting.

Until the end of January, the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the European Village are decorated for the holidays. The decorations reflect what holiday celebrations would have looked like at the turn of the 20th century, adding a historical perspective to the seasonal displays.

The museum's goal is to meet families where they are during winter break, turning casual visits into meaningful learning experiences while capturing the spirit of the season.

"Many families make visiting the museum an annual tradition, especially when many other attractions are closed during the holidays," said Madeline Anderson, director of communications at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

