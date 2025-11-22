Milwaukee Public Market kicks off festive season with inaugural holiday window display

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market kicked off the 2025 holiday season on Saturday by unveiling its inaugural holiday window display in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD).

According to a release from the public market, this is the first time its windows along the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk will be transformed into a holiday-inspired gallery featuring ten large-scale, student-designed art installations.

“For generations, public markets and main streets have brought people together to experience the magic of festive holiday windows,” Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, said.

“Our partnership with MIAD allows us to carry that beloved tradition forward in Milwaukee while showcasing the creativity and talent of local student artists.”

Adam Setala, chair and associate professor in the communication design department at MIAD, said participating in the project has been an invaluable experience for students.

"Seeing their ideas come to life at this scale has given them a deep sense of pride and connection to their work," Setala explained.

The public market says its holiday window installation builds upon its broader effort to activate public spaces, support local artists and inspire community connection throughout the holiday season and beyond.

You can check out the displays at the public market through Jan. 31.

