Milwaukee Pride Parade organizer calls for more volunteers to help with their biggest celebration in 20 years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Pride Parade organizers are calling for volunteers to help put on the biggest celebration in their 20-year history.

"We have extended our staging area. We have already so far over 170 registered units so it’s going to be a really big great celebration of pride here in the city," said Milwaukee Pride Parade board member Wyatt Tinder.

TMJ4 News Wyatt Tinder, Board member for Milwaukee pride parade.

On June 9, 2nd Street in Walkers Point will be filled with people celebrating the Milwaukee Pride Parade. It has grown so much that organizers need a little more help to pull it off."

The team of volunteers behind the parade estimate more than 20,000 people attended the event in 2023.

"It's just a great sign of the inclusivity of our city, the love of our city," Tinder stated.

Organizers hope to have up to 50 volunteers for the parade.

"We just need helping hands to get people checked in on the day, take people to their spot within the lineup, make sure everyone kind of knows where they are within the placement. Also, help along the route make sure that everyone knows where they need to be and kind of keep traffic flowing," Tinder explained.

Elle Halo and Montell Infiniti Ross will serve as the Grand Marshals.

This is not their first time working together.

Both Halo and Ross have served as activists and advocates in the LGBTQ community for years.

This year's parade theme is "Respecting our past, honoring our future."

"I think that it is very important to honor our history so that we can learn how to continue to organize how to continue to just not lose hope, and stay inspired," Halo stated.

TMJ4 News Elle Halo, Founder, TRANCE Consulting, Grand Marshal.

With excitement building up to the parade the people involved feel proud of the progress.

"I just think it shows that we are one community regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation. We are all one. Support is support. Whatever that looks like however, that feels and it's growing because of that," Ross said.

TMJ4 News Montell Infiniti Ross, Community Advocate / Educator, Grand Marshal.

To sign up to volunteer visit this website.

