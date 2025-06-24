Milwaukee police squad car hit during chase near 6th and Clybourne; 2 men arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two men have been arrested after police say they led them on a chase that resulted in the men hitting a Milwaukee Police Department squad car.

Police initially tried to stop the vehicle for reckless driving near 18th and Mineral streets, but the car refused and a chase began.

The chase escalated when the car turned toward oncoming traffic and crashed into a squad car near 6th and Clybourne St. The two 28-year-old men got out of the car and ran but police eventually caught them both.

Nobody was injured in the incident and charges are currently being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

