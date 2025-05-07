Milwaukee police seek suspects in two deadly shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in two separate deadly shootings.
The first shooting occurred near 76th and Hampton just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, leaving a 35-year-old dead after police said the victim died at the hospital from their injuries.
73rd and Mill
A separate shooting near 73rd and Mill left a 31-year-old dead, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation into what led to both shootings and the search for the suspects is ongoing.
Watch: What we know about the deadly shooting investigation
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit tips through the P3 Tips app.
