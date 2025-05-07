MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in two separate deadly shootings.

The first shooting occurred near 76th and Hampton just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, leaving a 35-year-old dead after police said the victim died at the hospital from their injuries.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police squad cars and crime scene tape block off the area near 76th and Hampton on Tuesday night.

73rd and Mill

TMJ4 Crime scene tape blocks off the area near 73rd and Mill on Tuesday night.

A separate shooting near 73rd and Mill left a 31-year-old dead, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation into what led to both shootings and the search for the suspects is ongoing.

Watch: What we know about the deadly shooting investigation

Milwaukee police seek suspects in two deadly shootings

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit tips through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip