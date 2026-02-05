Milwaukee police seek suspects in fatal shooting on city's north side

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

The shooting occurred around 6:53 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. 25th Street, according to Milwaukee police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

