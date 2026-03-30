Milwaukee police seek public's help finding critically missing child

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help finding critically missing 10-year-old Dimeir M. Camble.

According to a press release from MPD, Camble was last in contact with his mother at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 and was last seen in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.

Camble is black child who is 4’10” tall and weighs 110 lbs with a light complexion and a short brown afro.

Camble was last seen wearing blue jeans with tears and rips in them, silver shoes and had no jacket or shirt on.

If you have any information about Camble's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its District 5 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7252.

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