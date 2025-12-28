Milwaukee police seek public help to find critically missing 35-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person, 35-year-old Jacob T. Hey.

According to MPD, Jacob was last seen on December 28 at 3:59 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. 46th Street in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Department

Hey is described as a 35-year-old white male who is 5'08" tall, slim build, blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a jean jacket and black pants.

MPD asks anyone who has any information or has come in contact with Hey to contact its District Three non-emergency line at (414) 935-7232.

