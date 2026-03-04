Milwaukee police seek missing 11-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Jordin Scott who is considered critically missing.

Scott was last seen leaving his home Tuesday, March 3, and was believed to be in the area of N. 86th Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee.

Scott is described as a Black male standing 4'07" tall and weighing around 110 pounds, with a slim build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

