Milwaukee police seek information on two separate shooting incidents, one deadly

MILWAUKEE — Two separate shootings, including one fatal, are currently under investigation in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The first shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in the 1900 block of South Amy Place. A 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4200 block of North 16th Street. A 23-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Anyone with information about either case should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
