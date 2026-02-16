Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing child

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 10-year-old child.
Watch: Where the child was last seen
DiMeir Camble was last seen Saturday, Feb. 15, near the intersection of North 25th Street and West Concordia Avenue around 8 p.m.
He is described by police as a Black male with a thicker build, weighing around 115 pounds and approximately 5 feet tall.
Police also described him as having a light skin complexion and fuzzy braids. He was last seen wearing a gray Gap hoodie, blue painted fashion jeans and gray Jordan tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.
