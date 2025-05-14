MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Kaiden Hudson was last seen near 27th and Burleigh, walking away from a gas station with two other people shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 13.

Watch: Milwaukee police seek help in locating critically missing 11-year-old boy

Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 11-year-old

He was last observed wearing a light green jacket, a tan shirt, green army-style pants, and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District 5 at 414-935-7252.

