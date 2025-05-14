Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police seek help in locating critically missing 11-year-old boy

Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Kaiden Hudson was last seen near 27th and Burleigh, walking away from a gas station with two other people shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 13.

Watch: Milwaukee police seek help in locating critically missing 11-year-old boy

Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 11-year-old

He was last observed wearing a light green jacket, a tan shirt, green army-style pants, and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones