Milwaukee police seek help identifying suspect in sexual assault near 23rd and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred around 9 p.m. on Dec. 18 near 23rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The suspect was last seen running north on North 24th Street toward West Wells Street.

He is described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 to 200 pounds, with a light to medium complexion and black hair in braids with blonde tips.

He was last seen wearing a puffy jacket with greenish-gray material from the chest to the waist, black cloth shoulders and sleeves, a black hood, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

