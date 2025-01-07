Milwaukee police seek help finding missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Gabrielle Frierlee was last seen Monday afternoon near 35th and Cherry on Jan. 6 and is believed to be on foot.

Gabrielle is a Black female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes-themed winter jacket.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip