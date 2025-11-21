Milwaukee police seek help finding family of nonverbal lost child

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating the family or guardian of a nonverbal lost child who was found Friday morning.

Police say the child was found at the intersection of N. 28th Street and W. Custer Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

He is described as about 3 years old, 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white Christmas pajama onesie with Christmas trees and bells.

Anyone with information regarding the child should contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four station at 414-935-7242.

