Milwaukee police seek guardians of lost child

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the parents or guardians of a lost child.

The child was located by a concerned citizen Wednesday evening in the area of Fond Du Lac Avenue and W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.

The child is approximately a 4-year-old, black male, standing 3'00." He was wearing a black “And 1” hooded sweatshirt, black “And 1” sweatpants, gray socks and gray slippers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip