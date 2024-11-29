MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a person they say set a fire that damaged multiple vehicles at a Milwaukee auto shop early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. on Silver Spring Drive near Lovers Lane Road.

Police say the suspect intentionally set the fire at the business, which was closed at the time.

Watch: Police searching for suspect they say set a fire at a Milwaukee auto shop

Milwaukee police searching for suspect they say set a fire at a Milwaukee auto shop

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip