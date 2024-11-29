Milwaukee police searching for suspect they say set a fire at a Milwaukee auto shop

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a person they say set a fire that damaged multiple vehicles at a Milwaukee auto shop early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. on Silver Spring Drive near Lovers Lane Road.
Police say the suspect intentionally set the fire at the business, which was closed at the time.
Watch: Police searching for suspect they say set a fire at a Milwaukee auto shop
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
