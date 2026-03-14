Milwaukee police searching for missing 10-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Dimeir M. Camble who is considered critically missing.
Camble was last in contact with his mother around 5:45 p.m. Friday, and was last seen in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.
Camble is described as a Black male, standing 4’10” and weighing 110 lbs, with a light complexion and a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing a black Bape brand hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage hood and black pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.