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Milwaukee police searching for missing 10-year-old

Dimeir M. Camble
Milwaukee Police Department
Dimeir M. Camble
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Dimeir M. Camble who is considered critically missing.

Camble was last in contact with his mother around 5:45 p.m. Friday,  and was last seen in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.        

Camble is described as a Black male, standing 4’10” and weighing 110 lbs, with a light complexion and a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing a black Bape brand hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage hood and black pants. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252. 

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