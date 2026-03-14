Milwaukee police searching for missing 10-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Dimeir M. Camble who is considered critically missing.

Camble was last in contact with his mother around 5:45 p.m. Friday, and was last seen in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.

Camble is described as a Black male, standing 4’10” and weighing 110 lbs, with a light complexion and a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing a black Bape brand hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage hood and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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