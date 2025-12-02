Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for driver in hit-and-run near Van Buren and Juneau

The alleged hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Juneau Avenue.
Milwaukee police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who they say took off after hitting a pedestrian on Van Buren Street on Monday night.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who they say took off after hitting a pedestrian on Van Buren Street on Monday night.

The alleged hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Juneau Avenue.

Police say the driver struck a person who had just exited their vehicle and then took off. Surveillance video and vehicle debris left at the scene suggest the vehicle is a second-generation Jeep Compass Latitude, according to police.

Police also provided a stock photograph of the model of a 2017-24 Jeep Compass to help the public identify the vehicle, which is believed to have significant damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 414-935-7814.

