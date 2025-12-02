MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who they say took off after hitting a pedestrian on Van Buren Street on Monday night.

The alleged hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Juneau Avenue.

Police say the driver struck a person who had just exited their vehicle and then took off. Surveillance video and vehicle debris left at the scene suggest the vehicle is a second-generation Jeep Compass Latitude, according to police.

Watch: Milwaukee police searching for driver in hit-and-run near Van Buren and Juneau

Milwaukee police searching for driver in hit-and-run near Van Buren and Juneau

Police also provided a stock photograph of the model of a 2017-24 Jeep Compass to help the public identify the vehicle, which is believed to have significant damage to the front passenger side.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 414-935-7814.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip